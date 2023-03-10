American Public (APEI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?

American Public Education, Inc. APEI is slated to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Mar 14, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2% and 20%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, revenues increased 52.2%, but the adjusted loss of 20 cents per share widened from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 1 cent.



Its bottom line topped the consensus mark in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss has been widened from 17 cents per share to 13 cents over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 134% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 50 cents per share. Also, the consensus mark for revenues is $152.75 million, suggesting a 0.8% year-over-year decline.

American Public Education, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

American Public Education, Inc. price-eps-surprise | American Public Education, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

American Public’s fourth quarter results are likely to have declined thanks to RU and GSUSA inclusion. Also, low total nursing and new nursing students’ enrolment, mainly caused by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, record low unemployment in some RU local markets and increasing pay for nurses resulting in fewer available nursing faculty to educate and oversee clinicals are likely to have ailed the company. The company expects total revenues to decline 2-0% year over year to $151.2-$154.2 million.



Its APUS segment has been suffering from the timing of registrations and lower revenue per net course registration is adding to the woes. Total net course registrations at APUS are likely to be 84,000-87,500, reflecting a decline of 3% to growth of 1% year over year.



RU’s student enrollment will likely fall 9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to 15,600. Nursing student enrollment is likely to fall 12% to 7,600 and non-nursing student enrollment is expected to decline 5% to 8,000 year over year.



American Public has been experiencing increased costs, which is ultimately denting profitability. The increase in professional fees in the APUS segment, employee compensation costs, bad debt expense, instructional materials costs and advertising costs in the HCN segment is likely to have dented profitability in the fourth quarter. APEI anticipates the adjusted loss within 13-20 cents per share, indicating a 126-140% expansion from the year-ago period. The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA within $13.9-$16.7 million, suggesting a decline of 43-53% year over year.



Higher enrollment at HCN is likely to have offset the company’s fourth-quarter revenues to some extent. HCN's focus on student support services, impressive reputation in the communities and ability to deliver good educational outcomes to meet the needs of students and the hospital system have been benefiting the company. HCN’s total student enrollment is expected to increase by 4% from the prior year’s figure to 2,600 in the fourth quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for American Public this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: American Public currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Some Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Strategic Education, Inc. or SEI STRA reported tepid fourth-quarter 2022 results. The quarterly revenues and earnings missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimates.



Also, both the top and bottom lines declined year over year. The downside was caused by lower contributions from STRA’s USHE and ANZ segments.



Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK reported mixed results for fourth-quarter 2022. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the metric declined year over year.



Net sales also missed the consensus mark and declined from the prior year owing to prevailing industry headwinds.



Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG reported tepid results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Both the earnings and net sales missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimates and decreased on a year-over-year basis.



The downtrend was caused by weak demand in residential end markets and dynamic macroeconomic and geopolitical pressure. The company anticipates 2023 to be a challenging year due to these headwinds.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

