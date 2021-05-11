American Public (APEI) Stock Down Despite Q1 Earnings Beat

American Public Education, Inc.’s APEI shares fell 1.5% in the after-hours trading session on May 10, despite impressive first-quarter 2021 results. Not only the top and bottom lines topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also increased on a year-over-year basis. Notably, both the metrics exceeded management’s respective guidance on the back of solid enrollment growth across the segments.



During the earnings call discussion, the company noted that the ongoing transition to ArmyIgniteED adversely affected Army enrollments after Mar 31, which will ultimately affect second-quarter results.



Angela Selden, American Public's CEO, said, "For the sixth consecutive quarter both APUS and Hondros have delivered year-over-year enrollment growth, improving APEI's operating performance significantly. We believe our enterprise transformation initiatives, continued emphasis on outreach to nursing and military communities particularly during the pandemic, and improved operating efficiencies are delivering top-line growth and solid financial performance this quarter."

Delving Deeper

American Public reported adjusted earnings of 49 cents per share, which topped the consensus estimate of 42 cents by 16.7% and increased a whopping 206.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Total revenues of $88.5 million surpassed the consensus mark of $88 million by 0.6% and grew 18.7% from the year-ago period. The upside was mainly driven by solid performance across the business.



For the quarter, total costs and expenses increased 8.3% year over year to $77.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA grew a notable 87% year over year to $15.9 million.

Segment Discussion

APEI: Revenues of $77.4 million grew 15.4% from the year-ago period. Within the APEI segment, American Public University System’s (“APUS”) student enrollment grew 11% from the comparable year-ago period to 91,500 at March-end. For the quarter, total net course registration jumped 10% from the year-ago period to 92,900. Net course registrations by new students also increased 14% from the prior-year figure to 11,500.



HCN: Segment’s revenues rose 47.7% year over year to $11.1 million owing to improved enrollments. Both total and new student enrollment at HCN increased 45% from the prior-year quarter to 2,270 and 644, respectively, marking the highest in the school’s history.



For the quarter, inter-segment elimination totaled $13 million.

Financials

At March-end, American Public had total cash and cash equivalents of $320.8 million compared with $227.7 million at 2020-end. Capital expenditure totaled $1.5 million for the first quarter compared with $1.9 million in the year-ago period.

Second-Quarter Guidance

The company expects total revenues to fall 3-5% year over year. In the year-ago period, revenues grew 16.4% year over year. It anticipates the bottom line between a loss of 4 cents and an income of 3 cents per share, indicating a significant decline from the year-ago reported earnings figure of 45 cents. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated within $7.3-$9.2 million.



At APUS, total net course registrations are likely to decline 4-8% year over year. HCN’s new student enrollment is likely to increase 37%, while total student enrollment is expected to grow 36% from the prior year.

Zacks Rank

American Public — which shares space with Strategic Education, Inc. STRA, Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE and Universal Technical Institute, Inc. UTI in the Zacks Schools industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

