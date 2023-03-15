American Public (APEI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

American Public Education, Inc. APEI reported dismal results for fourth-quarter 2022. The top and the bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Low contributions and increased expenses from the RU segment and the inclusion of GSUSA’s cost and expenses negatively impacted the company’s performance during the quarter

Delving Deeper

The company reported an adjusted loss of 27 cents per share, wider than the consensus mark of a loss of 18 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share. The decline was mainly due to lower contributions from the RU segment.



Total revenues of $152.4 million missed the consensus mark of $153 million by almost 0.2% and also declined 1% from the year-ago period’s levels. The downside was due to costs and expenses of GSUSA (included from this quarter) and the RU segment.

American Public Education, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Public Education, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Public Education, Inc. Quote

Total costs and expenses increased 11.1% year over year to $152.7 million due to the inclusion of RU and GSUSA. Adjusted EBITDA declined 47.4% year over year to $15.4 million.

Segment Discussion

The company now operates in three segments, namely, the American Public University System (“APUS”), RU and Hondros College of Nursing segment (“HCN”).



APUS: Revenues of $73.4 million were on par with the year-ago period’s levels. APUS total net course registration increased 1% from the year-ago period’s levels to 87,200 in the fourth quarter, driven by strong active-duty enrollment. In the quarter, military registrations were up 4% and army registrations rose 7%.



RU: The segment reported revenues of $60.7 million for the quarter, down from $68.4 million reported a year ago. RU’s total student enrollment fell 9% from the prior-year period’s levels to 15,600 due to 23% collective decline in both nursing and non-nursing enrollment.



HCN: Segment’s revenues inched up 3% year over year to $12.6 million. Total student enrollment at HCN increased 4% from the prior-year quarter’s levels to 2,600.

Financials

As of Dec 31, 2022, American Public had total unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $102.6 million compared with $122.6 million at the 2021-end.

Q1 Guidance

In first-quarter 2023, APEI expects total revenues to be flat to up 2% and be in the range of $155.1-$157.1 million. In the same quarter it anticipates adjusted loss in the range of 44-51 cents per share. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $2.4 million and $4.1 million, suggesting a decline of 86-76% year over year.



APUS total net course registrations are likely to be approximately 96,300, implying growth of 2.4% year over year. HCN’s total student enrollment is expected to increase 10% to 2,700. RU’s student enrollment is likely to fall 12% to 14,300. Nursing student enrollment is likely to fall 19% to 6,800. Non-nursing student enrollment is expected to decline 4% year over year to 7,500.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

American Public currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Here are some better-ranked stocks that investors may consider in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector.



Ralph Lauren Corporation RL currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. RL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.6% on average. Its shares have rallied 19.6% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RL’s fiscal 2024 sales and EPS suggests growth of 5.5% and 14%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of IHG have gained 25% in the past six months. The long-term earnings growth rate of the company is 13.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IHG’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 9.8% and 18.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



Sony Group Corporation SONY currently has a Zacks Rank #2. SONY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.2% on average. Shares of the company have gained 18.9% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SONY’s fiscal 2024 sales and EPS suggests growth of 10.3% and 7.9%, respectively.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.