American Public (APEI) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Up

American Public Education, Inc. APEI delivered a narrower-than-expected loss in first-quarter 2023. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on the back of American Public University System (“APUS”) and Hondros College of Nursing segment (“HCN”) segments’ contributions, acquisitions and cost-saving moves.



Revenues, however, missed the analysts’ expectations and declined year over year.



Shares of this post-secondary education provider jumped 1.91% in the after-hours trading session on May 9. Investors’ sentiments might have been boosted owing to stronger adjusted EBITDA compared with the previous guidance of $2.4-$4.1 million.

Delving Deeper

The company reported an adjusted loss of 38 cents per share, narrower than the consensus mark of 45 cents by 15.6%. In the year-ago quarter, APEI reported earnings of 28 cents per share.

American Public Education, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Public Education, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Public Education, Inc. Quote

Total revenues of $149.7 million missed the consensus mark of $151 million by 1.1% and decreased 3.3% from the year-ago period’s levels. The downtrend was mainly attributable to the lower contribution from the Rasmussen University (“RU”) segment.



Total costs and expenses increased 3.7% year over year to $155.1 million due to higher instructional costs and services, selling and promotional expenses and general and administrative expenditures.



Adjusted EBITDA declined 59.7% year over year to $7 million.

Segment Discussion

APUS: Revenues of $74 million rose nearly 1% from the year-ago period’s levels of $73.1 million. APUS’ total net course registration increased 2% from first-quarter 2022 to a seven-year high level of 96,300. In the quarter, military registrations were up 7% and army registrations rose 6%.



RU: The segment reported revenues of $57.5 million for the quarter, down 14% from $67.1 million reported a year ago. RU’s total student enrollment fell 12% from the prior-year period’s levels to 14,300 due to a 19% decline in nursing and a 4% decline in non-nursing enrollment.



HCN: Segment’s revenues rose 14% year over year to $13.1 million. Total student enrollment at HCN increased 10% from the prior-year quarter’s levels to 2,700, marking an all-time high. The upside was backed by strong initial Detroit, MI, demand, which has benefited from word-of-mouth marketing.

Financials

At the end of first quarter, American Public had total cash and cash equivalents of $136.2 million from $129.6 million at the 2022-end.

Q2 Guidance

APEI expects total revenues to decline within 3-1% year over year to $145.5-$147.5 million. It anticipates an adjusted loss of 28-36 cents per share versus 6 cents reported a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be within $4.4-$6.4 million, suggesting a decline of 56-70% year over year.



APUS’ total net course registrations are likely to be 85,300-88,700, reflecting growth of 2-6% year over year. HCN’s total enrollment is expected to increase 22% from the prior year’s tally to an all-time high of 3,000 students. RU’s student enrollment will likely fall 12.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to 13,900. Nursing student enrollment is likely to fall 22% to 6,400 and non-nursing student enrollment is expected to decline 3% to 7,500 year over year.

Zacks Rank

APEI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Strategic Education, Inc. or SEI STRA reported mixed first-quarter 2023 results. Quarterly earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.



STRA’s top and bottom lines declined year over year. The downside was caused by lower contributions from the ANZ segment.



Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE reported impressive results for third-quarter fiscal 2023. Earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year, given the continued benefit from initiatives and cost synergies.



Adtalem expects revenues within $1,400-$1,450 million, up from $1,380-$1,450 million expected earlier. Also, it has raised the low range of the previously-guided adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.95-$4.20 to $4.05.



Leggett & Platt, Inc. LEG reported impressive first-quarter 2023 results. Earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line came ahead of the company’s expectations also.



However, the metrics declined on a year-over-year basis. The downtrend in LEG’s quarterly result was caused by weak demand in residential end markets, dynamic macroeconomic and geopolitical environment pressure.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.