American Public (APEI), CYBERCOM Unite for Cybersecurity Courses

American Public Education, Inc.’s APEI American Public University System or APUS has collaborated with the U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) to improve the nation’s cybersecurity.



APUS will now be a member of CYBERCOM's Academic Engagement Network (AEN). The AEN group mainly focuses on four areas: engaging the future workforce, increasing cyber applied research and innovation, expanding cyber-focused analytic partnerships, and enriching strategic dialogue. CYBERCOM intends to provide a more robust cyber defense amid a shortage of skilled cyber professionals.



APUS’ American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU) provide a cyber-defense-focused curriculum at both undergraduate and graduate levels. These online cybersecurity programs integrate multiple disciplines to ensure that students gain the critical skills and management practices needed to effectively lead missions in both government and businesses.



It is to be noted that the National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security have designated APUS as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity (CAE-C).



Dr. Kenneth L. Williams, executive director at APUS's Center for Cyber Defense, and interim department chair for Cybersecurity, said, "We are excited to partner with the U.S. Cyber Command on such a high-profile program as part of our student-centric approach to online higher education. This partnership can create new opportunities for students in our cyber programs to work in areas critical to our national security."

Our Take

Shares of American Public have declined 18.4% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Schools industry’s 24.3% fall. APEI and other industry partners have been grappling with soft near-term demand for online education due to the abatement of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is also witnessing poor Army's new tuition assistance portal experience along with increased costs and expenses.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nonetheless, it has undertaken several initiatives to improve enrolment trends and student persistence rate. It has been benefiting from increased demand for online courses and nursing programs.



The company expects to register revenue growth of 75-80% first-quarter 2022. Also, it projects APUS’ total net course registrations to increase 0-3% year over year. HCN’s total student enrollment is expected to increase by 2,500 or 8% from the prior year. RU’s student enrollment is likely to fall 7% from the year-ago figure to 16,200 (a 2% rise in Nursing is expected to be offset by a 14% decline in Non-Nursing).

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

American Public currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Lincoln Educational Services Corporation LINC: Based in West Orange, NJ, this company provides career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. Improved operating performance at its campuses, consolidating facilities, a new welding program, a reinvigorated corporate partnership and changes in the admissions team have been working in favor of Lincoln.



Lincoln currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has been revised upward from 58 cents to 63 cents over the past 30 days. The projected figure indicates a 39.4% fall from a year ago.



Universal Technical Institute, Inc. UTI provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies.



The company’s expected earnings growth rate for fiscal 2022 stands at 100%. Universal Technical currently has a Zacks Rank #1.



TAL Education Group TAL: Based in Beijing, the company provides tutoring services to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2022 earnings has improved almost 20% over the past 30 days. This suggests 53.8% year-over-year growth.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.