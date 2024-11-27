American Pacific Mining Unveils Promising 2024 Field Results

American Pacific Mining (TSE:USGD) has released an update.

American Pacific Mining Corp. has reported promising results from its 2024 field program at the Madison Project, with high gold, copper, and silver grades found in rock samples. The company has identified new target areas for its upcoming Phase II drilling program, which aims to explore further mineral potential in early 2025.

