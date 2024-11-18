American Pacific Mining Gains Full Control of Palmer Project

American Pacific Mining (TSE:USGD) has released an update.

American Pacific Mining Corp. has secured a $10 million injection and full ownership of the Palmer VMS Project in Alaska through an agreement with Dowa Metals & Mining. This strategic move is set to enhance their exploration efforts and consolidate their asset portfolio, including the Madison Project in Montana.

