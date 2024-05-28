American Pacific Begins Major Drill Program

American Pacific Mining (TSE:USGD) has released an update.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is advancing its exploration efforts at the Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana with a $1.5 million drill program aimed at expanding known mineralization and testing new targets. The initial drilling will extend historical high-grade copper and gold zones, while Phase II will explore regional targets with significant historical gold values, indicating the potential for a larger mineralized system.

For further insights into TSE:USGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.