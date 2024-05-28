News & Insights

American Pacific Begins Major Drill Program

May 28, 2024 — 08:56 am EDT

American Pacific Mining (TSE:USGD) has released an update.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is advancing its exploration efforts at the Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana with a $1.5 million drill program aimed at expanding known mineralization and testing new targets. The initial drilling will extend historical high-grade copper and gold zones, while Phase II will explore regional targets with significant historical gold values, indicating the potential for a larger mineralized system.

