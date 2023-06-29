American Outdoor's (AOUT) Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics beat estimates after missing in the preceding quarter. Following the results, the company’s shares jumped 10.2% in after-hour trading session on June 28.



AOUT is benefiting from innovation strategy. Management said that new products launched over the past two years garnered more than 25% of its full-year net sales.

Earnings & Sales

In the quarter under review, American Outdoor reported adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 16 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of 14 cents.



AOUT reported quarterly net sales of $42.2 million, beating the consensus estimate of $39 million. However, the metric declined 8% year over year.

Other Financials

Total operating expenses were $23.1 million compared with $90.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted EBITDAS were $1.8 million compared with $3.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Apr 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $22 million compared with $19.5 million in the year-ago period.



Total current liabilities amounted to $23 million at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 compared with $27 million at the prior-year quarter end.



The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL, Trip.com Group Limited TCOM and Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average. Shares of RCL have surged 195.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ 2023 sales and EPS indicates rises of 48.5% and 162.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Trip.com Group has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 147.9%, on average. Shares of TCOM have increased 27.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trip.com Group’s 2023 sales and EPS implies surges of 102.2% and 334.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Bluegreen Vacations has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.7%, on average. Shares of BVH have gained 35.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bluegreen Vacations’ 2023 sales and EPS suggests improvements of 3.6% and 17.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

