American Outdoor's (AOUT) Q3 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with the top and the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics beat estimates for the fourth straight quarter.



Following the results, the company’s shares increased 4.8% in the after-hours trading session on Mar 7.



The company believes its brands are well-positioned to benefit from positive, long-term consumer outdoor participation trends. AOUT reaffirms its anticipation that its net sales for fiscal 2024 may surpass fiscal 2023 levels by up to 3.5%.

Earnings & Sales

In the quarter under review, American Outdoor reported adjusted earnings of 8 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents by 14.3%. However, the company’s earnings declined 38.5% year over year.

AOUT reported quarterly net sales of $53.4 million, beating the consensus estimate of $51.2 million by 4.4%. The metric rose 5% year over year, primarily due to an increase in traditional channel and e-commerce net sales.

Operating Highlights

Total operating expenses were $25.7 million, down 4.7% year over year. Gross margin came in at 42.7%, down 440 basis points year over year. The downside was due to the impact of amortization in the second half of the fiscal 2024 of tariff and freight costs resulting from higher inventory purchases in the first half of fiscal 2024.



Adjusted EBITDAS was $2.4 million compared with $3.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Jan 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $15.9 million compared with $22 million as of Apr 30, 2023.



Total current liabilities amounted to $23 million at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2024, in line with the reported figures at the end of Apr 30, 2023.

Zacks Rank

American Outdoor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

