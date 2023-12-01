American Outdoor's (AOUT) Q2 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics beat estimates for the third straight quarter. Following the results, the company’s shares increased 9.9% in the after-hours trading session on Nov 30.



AOUT maintains its optimism, anticipating that its net sales for fiscal 2024 may surpass fiscal 2023 levels by up to 3.5%.

Earnings & Sales

In the quarter under review, American Outdoor reported adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. However, the company’s earnings declined 13.8% year over year.



AOUT reported quarterly net sales of $57.9 million, beating the consensus estimate of $53 million. Moreover, the metric rose 6.4% year over year, primarily due to an increase in traditional channel and e-commerce net sales.

Other Financials

Total operating expenses were $26.5 million, up 1.6% year over year. Gross margin came in at 45.7%, down 200 basis points year over year.



Adjusted EBITDAS was $5.2 million compared with $6.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Oct 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $8.4 million compared with $22 million as of Apr 30, 2023.



Total current liabilities amounted to $34 million at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2024 compared with $23 million at the end of Apr 30, 2023.

Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

