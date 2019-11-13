Companies

American Outdoor to split into two, separates firearms business

Contributor
Soundarya J Reuters
Published

Firearms maker American Outdoor Brands Corp said on Thursday it would split into two publicly traded companies, separating its outdoor products and firearms businesses, sending shares up 4% after the bell.

Adds details on separation, executive comment, shares

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Firearms maker American Outdoor Brands Corp AOBC.O said on Thursday it would split into two publicly traded companies, separating its outdoor products and firearms businesses, sending shares up 4% after the bell.

After the separation, the firearms business, its biggest revenue generator, would be under Smith & Wesson Brands Inc and the outdoor products and accessories business would be under American Outdoor Brands Corp, the company said.

The spin off will be tax-free and is expected to be completed in the second half of next year, the company said.

The AOBC stockholders will own 100% of each company at the time of the spin off and will then be able to decide on their investments, Chairman Barry Monheit said in a statement.

He also cited "significant changes" in the political climate as well as the economic, investing and insurance markets as a reason behind the separation.

The company's firearms business reported annual sales of $478.5 million in the last fiscal year, while the outdoor products and accessories business recorded sales of $159.8 million.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((soundarya.j@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2153; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Soundarya9615;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular