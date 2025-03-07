American Outdoor Stock Up on Q3 Earnings and Revenue Beat

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the eighth straight quarter, whereas the bottom line beat the same for the third straight quarter.

Following the results, the company’s shares gained 1.9% in the after-hours trading session yesterday.

AOUT’s Fiscal Q3 Earnings & Sales

In the quarter under review, American Outdoor reported adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of 8 cents.

AOUT reported quarterly net sales of $58.5 million, beating the consensus estimate of $56 million. Moreover, the metric rose 9.5% year over year.

Brian Murphy, president and CEO, noted that the company’s third-quarter performance exceeded expectations, reflecting the success of its long-term strategy. He emphasized that leveraging innovation to expand distribution, increase brand awareness and enhance margins has been a key driver of growth. The company achieved year-over-year sales increases across nearly all channels, including traditional retail, e-commerce and domestic markets, with both its Outdoor Lifestyle and Shooting Sports categories contributing to the gains.

Other Financials of American Outdoor

Total operating expenses were $25.8 million, down 0.4% year over year. Gross margin was 44.7%, up 200 basis points year over year.

Adjusted EBITDAS was $4.7 million compared with $2.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

AOUT’s Balance Sheet

As of Jan. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $17.1 million compared with $29.7 million as of April 30, 2024.

Total current liabilities amounted to $34.9 million at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2025 compared with $29.4 million at the end of April 30, 2024.

AOUT’s Zacks Rank & Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL posted mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results, with adjusted earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. Notably, both top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s performance during the quarter was driven by stronger pricing on close-in demand and continued strength in onboard revenues. RCL’s diversified fleet offerings, accompanied by its commercial and vacation experiences, are witnessing robust demand trends amid an improvingglobal marketbackdrop. Thanks to these tailwinds, RCL could achieve its Trifecta goals before the schedule, pointing out the benefits it is realizing from the current improving scenario.



Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE posted better-than-expected results in second-quarter fiscal 2025. Earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year, driven by strong enrollment growth and strategic initiatives.



Adtalem's operational excellence strategy, Growth with Purpose, has driven six consecutive quarters of enrollment growth while supporting its mission to develop skilled healthcare professionals. Furthermore, strong demand at Chamberlain University and Walden University drove results. ATGE now expects fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings to be in the band of $6.10-$6.30 per share compared with the earlier prediction of $5.75-$5.95.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and net revenues beating the same. Both metrics declined on a year-over-year basis.



The company reported solid financial and operational performance at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore and continued recovery in the Macao market. LVS continues to execute strategic objectives and remains optimistic about achieving industry-leading growth in both Macao and Singapore through its ongoing capital investment initiatives. It is optimistic about the introduction of new suite offerings, enhanced service levels and increased tourism spending in Asia.

