American Outdoor Brands Reports Solid Q2 Financials

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. ( (AOUT) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information American Outdoor Brands, Inc. presented to its investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a company that delivers innovative solutions for outdoor enthusiasts, focusing on products related to hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, outdoor cooking, and personal defense. The company operates in the outdoor recreation industry and is known for its wide range of high-quality brands.

In its second quarter of fiscal 2025, American Outdoor Brands reported net sales of $60.2 million, marking a 4% year-over-year increase. The company also saw a significant improvement in its financial health, with a gross margin of 48% and a GAAP net income of $3.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.

Key financial highlights included a non-GAAP net income of $4.9 million or $0.37 per diluted share and a 42.9% increase in non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS to $7.5 million. The company’s sales channels, including traditional and e-commerce, showed growth, with international net sales experiencing a notable increase of 14.8%. American Outdoor Brands also announced an increase in its fiscal year 2025 outlook and introduced its fiscal year 2026 net sales outlook.

Looking ahead, the management of American Outdoor Brands emphasizes the company’s strategic focus on innovation and expanding market reach, supported by a strong pipeline of new products. The positive reception from retailers and the commitment to broadening distribution opportunities are expected to drive continued growth in the coming fiscal years.

