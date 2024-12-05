American Outdoor Brands reports Q2 adjusted EPS 37c vs. 25c last year

Reports Q2 revenue $60.2M vs. $57.9M last year. Brian Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our second quarter results came in ahead of our expectations, supported by growth in our Outdoor Lifestyle category of 5.4%, and growth in our Shooting Sports category of 1.9%. All sales channels delivered year-over-year growth in the second quarter, including our traditional and e-commerce channels, as well as our domestic and international channels. In addition, we delivered a significant increase of roughly 43% in Adjusted EBITDAS. We believe these results demonstrate the success of our long-term strategy to leverage our innovation advantage to broaden our distribution opportunities, expand consumer and retailer awareness of our brands, and strengthen our margins.”

