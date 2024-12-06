News & Insights

American Outdoor Brands price target raised to $14 from $11.50 at Lake Street

December 06, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Lake Street raised the firm’s price target on American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) to $14 from $11.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported Q2 results that beat the firm’s expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The firm thinks the quarter demonstrated successful execution in navigating a challenging environment along with the company’s consumer showing resilience, the analyst tells investors.

