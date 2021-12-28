American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for American Outdoor Brands:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = US$21m ÷ (US$354m - US$41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Therefore, American Outdoor Brands has an ROCE of 6.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Leisure industry average of 21%.

NasdaqGS:AOUT Return on Capital Employed December 28th 2021

How Are Returns Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that American Outdoor Brands has broken into profitability. The company now earns 6.7% on its capital, because two years ago it was incurring losses. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, American Outdoor Brands is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with a respectable 10% awarded to those who held the stock over the last year, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for American Outdoor Brands that we think you should be aware of.

