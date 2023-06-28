American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT):

Earnings: -$3.8 million in Q4 vs. -$76.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.29 in Q4 vs. -$5.71 in the same period last year. Excluding items, American Outdoor Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.8 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.13 per share Revenue: $42.2 million in Q4 vs. $45.9 million in the same period last year.

