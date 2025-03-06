American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT):

Earnings: $0.17 million in Q3 vs. -$2.91 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.01 in Q3 vs. -$0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, American Outdoor Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.74 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $58.51 million in Q3 vs. $53.43 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $207 - $210 Mln

