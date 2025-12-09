Markets
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Q2 Profit Falls

December 09, 2025 — 04:41 pm EST

(RTTNews) - American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) announced earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.075 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $3.111 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.0% to $57.199 million from $60.232 million last year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.075 Mln. vs. $3.111 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $57.199 Mln vs. $60.232 Mln last year.

