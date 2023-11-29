American Outdoor (AOUT) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 30, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 133.3%.

How are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 19 cents, indicating a deterioration of 34.5% from 29 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $52.6 million. The metric suggests a decline of 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. price-eps-surprise | American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Quote

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the quarter to be reported.

Factors to Note

American Outdoor’s fiscal second-quarter performance is likely to have benefitted from solid demand in the outdoor lifestyle category, new product introductions (in hunting and fishing) and strong e-commerce sales. This and the ongoing convergence of inventory destocking activities by retailers are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The dismal performance in the Shooting Sports category on account of heightened channel inventory and reduced consumer demand is likely to have affected the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Lower accounts receivable due to the timing of customer shipments (in the first half of fiscal 2024) might have affected the company’s cash flow from operations in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for American Outdoor this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: American Outdoor has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Choice Hotels have declined 8% in the past year. CHH’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 5.2%.



Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Planet Fitness have declined 14.7% in the past year. PLNT’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 7.4%.



Caleres, Inc. CAL has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Caleres have gained 21.8% in the past year. CAL’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.8%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caleres, Inc. (CAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.