American Outdoor (AOUT) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Sep 7, 2023, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, AOUT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 137.5%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2024 is pegged at a loss of 3 cents. In the prior-year quarter, it reported adjusted earnings of 1 cent. In the past seven days, estimate revisions have remained stable. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $41.96 million, implying a 3.9% year-over-year decline.

Factors to Note

Dismal traditional channel net sales and unpredictable macroeconomic climate are expected to have affected the company's performance. Additionally, challenges related to managing retailer channel inventory are being faced.



Nevertheless, AOUT is experiencing strong e-commerce sales, primarily due to increasing demand in the outdoor lifestyle category, encompassing items related to hunting, fishing, camping and rugged outdoor activities. This bodes well for American Outdoor. Furthermore, it is still enjoying the advantages of launching new products.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for American Outdoor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: AOUT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: AOUT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

