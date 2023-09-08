American Outdoor (AOUT) Stock Up on Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics beat estimates for the second straight quarter. Following the results, the stock increased 2% in the after-hours trading session on Sep 7. AOUT is benefiting from an innovation strategy.

Earnings & Sales

In the quarter under review, American Outdoor reported adjusted earnings of 1 cent per share, outshining the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. The company’s adjusted earnings remained flat year over year.



Quarterly net sales of $43.4 million outpaced the consensus estimate of $42 million. However, the metric declined 0.5% year over year primarily due to a decrease in shooting sports category sales.

Other Financials

Total operating expenses were $23.8 million, down 3.2% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDAS were $1.1 million compared with $1.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Jul 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $18.7 million compared with $22 million in the year-ago period.



Total current liabilities amounted to $29.2 million at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2024 compared with $23 million at the prior-year quarter end.



