American or United: Which Airline Stock is a Better Pick?

If any segment of the economy is emblematic of the U.S. recovery from COVID-19, it would be airlines. This particular market sector was hit hard by the pandemic, but offers excellent rebound prospects for enterprising investors.

This isn't to suggest that there hasn't been turbulence, however. The recent emergence of the Omicron variant COVID-19 strain reminded Wall Street of just how sensitive the travel industry can be to developments in current events.

Nonetheless, volatility-tolerant traders can comparison shop among the best U.S. airlines and hand-pick their favorite stocks today. With that in mind, let's compare and contrast two of the industry's giants, American Airlines (AAL) and United Airlines (UAL), to see if one is truly the better pick.

American Airlines (AAL)

If you're seeking sheer size and volume in U.S. air travel, you really can't get much bigger than American Airlines.

Under the American Airlines Group umbrella, American Airlines and American Eagle offer an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations throughout over 50 countries.

It's important for prospective investors to note that American is a company in transition. That's because Doug Parker will retire as the company's CEO on March 31, 2022. Robert Isom, currently the president of American Airlines, will succeed Parker as CEO.

It doesn't sound as if the transition will be rocky, so investors should be able to tolerate the executive-level change-over.

However, as far as the company's travel schedule expansion/contraction is concerned, it's a mixed bag of news.

Recently, American announced the addition of four international and six domestic routes from Miami International Airport. Around the same time, the airline announced plans to stop flying to Honolulu from North Carolina's Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The airline is also cutting some European routes out of Philadelphia International Airport, but also expects to bring back several international flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport next year.

With all of that in mind, let's see what Wall Street has to say about American Airlines.

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, AAL is a Moderate Sell, based on one Buy, three Hold, and three Sell ratings. The average analyst American Airlines price target is $17.93, implying 8.1% upside potential.

United Airlines (UAL)

The analyst community isn't exactly massively bullish on AAL stock, so let's see how United Airlines fares in comparison.

While the outlook for American Airlines is decidedly mixed, United really appears to be kicking its operations into high gear.

For instance, United just formed a partnership with California's San Francisco International Airport, which would provide more one-stop connections to cities across the U.S., Australia, Mexico, the Caribbean and South America.

Speaking of partnerships, United Airlines is also collaborating with Virgin Australia Group to enhance the travel experience between Australia and the Americas.

This partnership will add more benefits for MileagePlus and Velocity Frequent Flyer members. Furthermore, it will offer access to more one-stop connections to cities across multiple world regions.

This agreement is subject to government approval. However, if all goes as planned, it's expected to roll out in early 2022.

On top of all that, United Airlines recently expanded into Terminal 2 at San Francisco International Airport. With this, the airline and its customers can take advantage of two new walkways that now connect Terminals 2 and 3 at the airport.

Truthfully, it's difficult to find any negative news concerning United Airlines. So, let's see how Wall Street feels about the company's prospects.

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, UAL is a Moderate Buy, based on four Buy, two Hold, and one Sell ratings. The average analyst United Airlines price target is $59.43, implying 46.3% upside potential.

Which One's the Winner?

Clearly, the analysts envision more upside potential for UAL stock than they do for AAL stock.

It's hard to blame them for this preference. While American is a giant in the U.S. airline industry, United also stands tall as a market mover.

Moreover, while American Airlines seems to just be in recovery mode, United Airlines is moving forward aggressively and making outstanding progress even during these challenging times we're living in today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.