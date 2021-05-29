American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase American National Group's shares before the 3rd of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 18th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.82 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.28 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that American National Group has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of $150.02. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether American National Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether American National Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. American National Group paid out just 10% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:ANAT Historic Dividend May 29th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see American National Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 29% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, American National Group has increased its dividend at approximately 0.6% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Is American National Group worth buying for its dividend? Companies like American National Group that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating American National Group more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for American National Group that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

