American National Group, Inc. (ANAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2020

American National Group, Inc. (ANAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.82 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ANAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that ANAT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $74.94, the dividend yield is 4.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ANAT was $74.94, representing a -40.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $126.97 and a 17.22% increase over the 52 week low of $63.93.

ANAT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). ANAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.27.

