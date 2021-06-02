American National Group, Inc. (ANAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

American National Group, Inc. (ANAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.82 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ANAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that ANAT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $150.21, the dividend yield is 2.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ANAT was $150.21, representing a -4.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $157.99 and a 127.45% increase over the 52 week low of $66.04.

ANAT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and MetLife, Inc. (MET).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ANAT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ANAT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ANAT as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP)

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT)

Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO)

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DEEP with an increase of 24.02% over the last 100 days. CSB has the highest percent weighting of ANAT at 1.88%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.