American National Group, Inc. (ANAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

American National Group, Inc. (ANAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.82 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ANAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that ANAT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $86.59, the dividend yield is 3.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ANAT was $86.59, representing a -27.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $120.14 and a 35.45% increase over the 52 week low of $63.93.

ANAT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and MetLife, Inc. (MET).

