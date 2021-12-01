American National Group, Inc. (ANAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

American National Group, Inc. (ANAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.82 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ANAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that ANAT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $189.25, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ANAT was $189.25, representing a -3.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $195.89 and a 123.23% increase over the 52 week low of $84.78.

ANAT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as MetLife, Inc. (MET) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the anat Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ANAT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ANAT as a top-10 holding:

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC)

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV)

Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ETHO with an increase of 2.7% over the last 100 days. ROSC has the highest percent weighting of ANAT at 0.95%.

