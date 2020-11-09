American National Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ANAT

In trading on Monday, shares of American National Group Inc (Symbol: ANAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.43, changing hands as high as $79.56 per share. American National Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ANAT's low point in its 52 week range is $63.93 per share, with $122.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.03.

