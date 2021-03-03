American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMNB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that AMNB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMNB was $31.94, representing a -3.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.08 and a 72.33% increase over the 52 week low of $18.53.

AMNB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). AMNB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.73. Zacks Investment Research reports AMNB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.33%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMNB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

