American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMNB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that AMNB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.15, the dividend yield is 3.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMNB was $35.15, representing a -3.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.50 and a 81.09% increase over the 52 week low of $19.41.

AMNB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). AMNB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.99. Zacks Investment Research reports AMNB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.14%, compared to an industry average of 24.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMNB Dividend History page.

