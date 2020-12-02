American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AMNB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that AMNB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.6, the dividend yield is 4.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMNB was $26.6, representing a -34.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.57 and a 43.52% increase over the 52 week low of $18.53.

AMNB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). AMNB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.6. Zacks Investment Research reports AMNB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.94%, compared to an industry average of -16.8%.

