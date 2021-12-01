American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMNB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.58, the dividend yield is 3.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMNB was $36.58, representing a -9.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.34 and a 41.48% increase over the 52 week low of $25.86.

AMNB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). AMNB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.76. Zacks Investment Research reports AMNB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.36%, compared to an industry average of 25.2%.

