American National Bankshares (AMNB) Price Target Increased by 34.38% to 43.86

The average one-year price target for American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) has been revised to 43.86 / share. This is an increase of 34.38% from the prior estimate of 32.64 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.43 to a high of 45.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.09% from the latest reported closing price of 38.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in American National Bankshares. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMNB is 0.05%, an increase of 3.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.32% to 5,098K shares. The put/call ratio of AMNB is 3.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 614K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares, representing an increase of 28.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMNB by 31.36% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 310K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing an increase of 35.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMNB by 2.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 302K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 259K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMNB by 10.24% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 242K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 74.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMNB by 40.07% over the last quarter.

American National Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.9 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $884 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division.

