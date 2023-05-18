American National Bankshares (AMNB) Declares $0.30 Dividend

American National Bankshares said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.33%, the lowest has been 2.37%, and the highest has been 5.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in American National Bankshares. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMNB is 0.05%, an increase of 23.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 4,878K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.12% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for American National Bankshares is 32.64. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 17.12% from its latest reported closing price of 27.87.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American National Bankshares is 122MM, an increase of 12.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 440K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares, representing an increase of 10.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMNB by 100,170.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 297K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 260K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares, representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMNB by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Smith, Salley & Associates holds 228K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing a decrease of 6.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMNB by 74,583.09% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 199K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 23.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMNB by 15.09% over the last quarter.

American National Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.9 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $884 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.