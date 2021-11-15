US Markets

American journalist Fenster out of prison in Myanmar, employer says

Contributor
Reuters Staff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRONTIER MYANMAR

American journalist Danny Fenster is out of prison in Myanmar after being sentenced last week to 11 years in jail, his employer said on Monday.

Nov 15 (Reuters) - American journalist Danny Fenster is out of prison in Myanmar after being sentenced last week to 11 years in jail, his employer said on Monday.

"Great news. I heard @DannyFenster is out," Sonny Swe, the publisher of Frontier Myanmar, Fenster's employer, said on Twitter. He did not provide details.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty)

((martin.petty@tr.com; +66896070413;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular