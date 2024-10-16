American Intl Gr's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Intl Gr.

Looking at options history for American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $927,850 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $91,715.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $78.0 for American Intl Gr over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in American Intl Gr's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to American Intl Gr's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $78.0 over the preceding 30 days.

American Intl Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AIG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.2 $2.15 $2.15 $75.00 $430.0K 3.0K 1.8K AIG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.05 $0.95 $1.05 $70.00 $105.0K 3.0K 3.2K AIG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $1.25 $1.15 $1.2 $77.00 $100.4K 9 1.3K AIG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $1.25 $1.2 $1.25 $77.00 $70.2K 9 1.3K AIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $10.0 $9.9 $9.9 $70.00 $53.4K 157 55

About American Intl Gr

American International Group is one of the largest insurance and financial services firms in the world and has a global footprint. It operates through a wide range of subsidiaries that provide property, casualty, and life insurance. The company recently spun off its life insurance operations (Corebridge), but still retains a majority stake.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with American Intl Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is American Intl Gr Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 889,881, the AIG's price is up by 0.43%, now at $77.31. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 19 days. Expert Opinions on American Intl Gr

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $85.4.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on American Intl Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $88. * An analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $84. * An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $89. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on American Intl Gr, maintaining a target price of $78. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for American Intl Gr, targeting a price of $88.

