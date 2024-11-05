American Intl Gr Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AIG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for American Intl Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 78% bullish and 17%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $310,615, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $1,658,363.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $82.5 for American Intl Gr over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Intl Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Intl Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $82.5 in the last 30 days.

American Intl Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.6 $1.55 $1.6 $80.00 $307.6K 6.9K 4.5K AIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.8 $3.4 $3.8 $77.50 $177.0K 1.6K 466 AIG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.2 $2.5 $3.0 $75.00 $149.1K 3.2K 76 AIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.75 $1.6 $1.75 $77.50 $131.9K 981 2.6K AIG PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.85 $2.8 $2.8 $75.00 $114.2K 3.2K 987

About American Intl Gr

American International Group is one of the largest insurance and financial services firms in the world and has a global footprint. It operates through a wide range of subsidiaries that provide property, casualty, and life insurance. The company recently spun off its life insurance operations (Corebridge), but still retains a majority stake.

American Intl Gr's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,775,157, the price of AIG is down -2.07% at $74.75. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 98 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for American Intl Gr

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $85.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on American Intl Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $88. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BMO Capital lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $84. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on American Intl Gr, maintaining a target price of $78. * An analyst from JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $89. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on American Intl Gr, maintaining a target price of $88.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for American Intl Gr with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

