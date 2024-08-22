American Intl Gr Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AIG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for American Intl Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $332,210, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $181,040.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $77.5 for American Intl Gr during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of American Intl Gr stands at 1816.5, with a total volume reaching 3,672.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in American Intl Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $65.0 to $77.5, throughout the last 30 days.

American Intl Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AIG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.2 $6.4 $6.75 $72.50 $236.2K 179 350 AIG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.15 $1.1 $1.15 $65.00 $57.5K 4.3K 501 AIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $9.9 $9.7 $9.7 $67.50 $48.5K 492 78 AIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.3 $1.2 $1.2 $77.50 $40.6K 2.2K 1.0K AIG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $1.3 $1.15 $1.15 $65.00 $38.4K 4.3K 836

About American Intl Gr

American International Group is one of the largest insurance and financial services firms in the world and has a global footprint. It operates through a wide range of subsidiaries that provide property, casualty, and life insurance. The company recently spun off its life insurance operations (Corebridge), but still retains a majority stake.

In light of the recent options history for American Intl Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is American Intl Gr Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 718,566, the price of AIG is up by 0.38%, reaching $74.63. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About American Intl Gr

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $83.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on American Intl Gr with a target price of $86. An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Outperform rating on American Intl Gr, maintaining a target price of $90. An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Hold rating on American Intl Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $80. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for American Intl Gr, targeting a price of $82. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on American Intl Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $77.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for American Intl Gr with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.