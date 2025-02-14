American Intl Gr Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $82.25, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. A 1.79% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $83.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of American Intl Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $90.00 $87.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $77.00 $76.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $79.00 $83.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $83.00 $89.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to American Intl Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Intl Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of American Intl Gr's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About American Intl Gr

American International Group is one of the largest insurance and financial services firms in the world and has a global footprint. It operates through a wide range of subsidiaries that provide property, casualty, and life insurance. The company recently spun off its life insurance operations (Corebridge), but still retains a majority stake.

A Deep Dive into American Intl Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, American Intl Gr faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.3% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Intl Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Intl Gr's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, American Intl Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

