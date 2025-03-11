American International Stock: Is AIG Outperforming the Financial Sector?

With a market cap of $48.6 billion, American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a global insurance organization offering a broad range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and financial services. With a presence in North America and international markets, AIG provides products that help businesses and individuals protect assets, manage risks, and secure their financial future.
Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and American International fits this criterion perfectly. The company operates through three key segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations, serving customers through a multichannel distribution network. Committed to sustainability, AIG has invested in renewable energy projects, supporting the global transition to cleaner energy sources.
Despite a 2.2% decline from its 52-week high of $83.77 reached on Mar. 3, shares of the insurer have risen 12.2% over the past three months, outpacing the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 3.4% decline over the same time frame.
In the longer term, AIG stock is up 12.5% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLF’s marginal decline. Shares of AIG have gained 10.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLF’s 18.2% return over the same time frame.
Despite a few fluctuations, American International has been trading mostly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.
Shares of AIG rose 1.2% following its Q4 2024 earnings release on Feb. 11 due to its adjusted EPS of $1.30 and total revenue of $6.9 billion, surpassing expectations. Net investment income surged 44.4% year-over-year to $1.3 billion, driven by alternative investments, lower expenses, and Corebridge Financial dividends, beating estimates by 50%. Strong underwriting income in the International Commercial and Global Personal segments, along with improved combined ratios.
Additionally, AIG's continued capital returns, including $1.8 billion in share repurchases and $244 million in dividends, reinforced investor confidence.
AIG has outpaced its rival, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL), which saw a 1.8% decrease on a YTD basis and a 3.6% gain over the past 52 weeks.
Despite AIG’s outperformance relative to the broader sector over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 19 analysts' coverage, and as of writing, AIG is trading below the mean price target of $84.53.On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- ConocoPhillips May Hike Its Dividend Next Month - Making it a Favorite of Value Investors
- AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) is Pinging a Broadening Top as the Economy Suffers from ‘FAFO’
- Analysts: Why Palantir May Be the Best Stock to Buy on the Dip Now
- Is Palantir Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold on New EYSA Partnership?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.