American International to Report Q3 Earnings: Key Estimates to Note

American International Group, Inc. AIG is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $1.68 per share on revenues of $6.9 billion.

The third-quarter earnings estimate remained stable over the past seven days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 36.6%. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 0.1%.



For the full-year 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for American International’s revenues is pegged at $27.2 billion. The consensus mark for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $6.48, indicating a jump of 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

American International beat the consensus estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.5%, as you can see below.

Q3 Earnings Whispers for AIG

However, our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for American International this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

AIG has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Factors Likely to Shape AIG’s Q3 Results

In the third quarter, American International’s revenues are expected to have benefited on the back of higher net investment income and underwriting income from the General Insurance business. The General Insurance business is likely to have gained from the strong performances of its Global Personal segments. The Global Personal is expected to have benefited on the back of business growth in Personal Auto.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net investment income in General Insurance is pegged at $856 million, indicating 10.8% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for underwriting income is pegged at $497.1 million, which implies a 13.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

However, higher catastrophe losses across the three segments are likely to dampen the underwriting results of the General Insurance business in the to-be-reported quarter. Revenues from North America and International units are expected to have witnessed year-over-year declines.

Despite numerous cost-cutting initiatives, AIG’s margins are expected to have been hurt by an elevated expense base in the third quarter, resulting from higher losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies worth considering from the broader Finance space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time:

HCI Group, Inc. HCI currently has an Earnings ESP of +87.40% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCI Group’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.35 per share, indicating 400% year-over-year growth. It has remained stable over the past seven days. The consensus estimate for HCI Group’s revenues is pegged at $224.9 billion.

Essent Group Ltd. ESNT has an Earnings ESP of +4.20% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Essent Group’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.75 per share, indicating 6.1% year-over-year growth. It has remained stable over the past seven days. The consensus estimate for Essent Group’s revenues is pegged at $308.2 million.

Assurant, Inc. AIZ presently has an Earnings ESP of +4.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Assurant’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.23 per share, indicating 41% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.2 billion. Assurant beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with the average surprise being 18.9%.

