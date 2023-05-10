American International Group's Stock Is Trading Below Its Intrinsic Value

American International Group’s stock (NYSE: AIG) has lost 15% YTD, while the S&P500 is up 8% over the same period. Further, at its current price of $54 per share, it is trading 20% below its fair value of $67 – Trefis’ estimate for American International Group’s valuation.

The company outperformed the consensus estimates in the first quarter of 2023, despite a 26% y-o-y drop in the total revenues to $10.98 billion. It was mainly due to a change in net realized gains from $3.6 billion to -$1.9 billion, offsetting the 19% increase in premiums and a 9% rise in net investment income (NII). The premiums figure mainly benefited from growth in North America group insurance, followed by a jump in the institutional insurance sub-segment of the life & retirement unit. Further, the net investment income grew due to a higher rate environment and higher available-for-sale fixed maturity sales. On the cost front, the total expense figure increased 22% y-o-y, primarily due to higher policyholder benefits and losses. Overall, the adjusted net income decreased from $4.2 billion to $23 million.

The top line grew 8% y-o-y to $56.4 billion in FY2022. It was mainly due to a change in total net realized gains from $2.15 billion to $8.99 billion, partially offset by a 19% y-o-y drop in NII. On the expense front, total benefits, losses & expenses as a % of revenues decreased from 76.7% to 74.7% over the same period. It led to a 9% improvement in adjusted net income to $10.25 billion.

Moving forward, we estimate the American International Group revenues to remain around $50.81 billion in FY2023. Additionally, AIG’s adjusted net income margin is likely to decrease from 18% to around 12%, leading to an adjusted net income of $6.1 billion. This coupled with an annual EPS of $8.28 and a P/E multiple of just above 8x will lead to a valuation of $67.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Our high-quality portfolio and multi-strategy portfolio have beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns May 2023

MTD [1] 2023

YTD [1] 2017-23

Total [2] AIG Return 1% -15% -18% S&P 500 Return -1% 8% 85% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 0% 8% 240%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 5/8/2023

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.