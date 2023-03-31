American International Group's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Friday, shares of American International Group Inc's Series A 5.85% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: AIG.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.15 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.49% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AIG.PRA was trading at a 2.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.47% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for AIG.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on American International Group Inc's Series A 5.85% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Friday trading, American International Group Inc's Series A 5.85% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: AIG.PRA) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AIG) are up about 0.9%.

