American International Group's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of American International Group Inc's Series A 5.85% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: AIG.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $22.28 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.25% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AIG.PRA was trading at a 9.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.13% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of AIG.PRA shares, versus AIG:
Below is a dividend history chart for AIG.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on American International Group Inc's Series A 5.85% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock :
In Tuesday trading, American International Group Inc's Series A 5.85% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: AIG.PRA) is currently off about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AIG) are up about 0.3%.
