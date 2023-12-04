American International Group's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of American International Group Inc's Series A 5.85% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: AIG.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.34 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.94% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AIG.PRA was trading at a 1.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.68% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for AIG.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on American International Group Inc's Series A 5.85% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock :
In Monday trading, American International Group Inc's Series A 5.85% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: AIG.PRA) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AIG) are down about 0.1%.
Also see: High Yield Baby Bonds
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HTR
OTTW Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.