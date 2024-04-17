American International Group (XTRA:AINN) Price Target Increased by 6.12% to 79.54

The average one-year price target for American International Group (XTRA:AINN) has been revised to 79.54 / share. This is an increase of 6.12% from the prior estimate of 74.96 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 66.23 to a high of 89.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.65% from the latest reported closing price of 69.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1861 funds or institutions reporting positions in American International Group. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AINN is 0.42%, a decrease of 2.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 766,383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 41,770K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,594K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AINN by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,467K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,265K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AINN by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 23,956K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,086K shares, representing an increase of 28.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AINN by 38.50% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 22,804K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,874K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AINN by 3.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,028K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,140K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AINN by 0.60% over the last quarter.

