American International Group Q1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $698 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $1.194 billion, or $1.74 per share, last year.

Adjusted after-tax income attributable to shareholders was $702 million or $1.17 per share for the period, compared to $862 million or $1.25 per share last year.

Total net investment income for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.1 billion, an increase of 13% from $979 million in the prior year quarter.

