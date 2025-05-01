Markets
AIG

American International Group Q1 Profit Down

May 01, 2025 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $698 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $1.194 billion, or $1.74 per share, last year.

Adjusted after-tax income attributable to shareholders was $702 million or $1.17 per share for the period, compared to $862 million or $1.25 per share last year.

Total net investment income for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.1 billion, an increase of 13% from $979 million in the prior year quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.