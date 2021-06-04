American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.32

The board of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.32 per share on the 29th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

American International Group's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. American International Group is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 12.9% based on recent performance. While this means that the company will be unprofitable, we generally believe cash flows are more important, and the current cash payout ratio is quite healthy, which gives us comfort.

American International Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NYSE:AIG Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

It is great to see that American International Group has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2013, the first annual payment was US$0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.28. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. American International Group's EPS has fallen by approximately 13% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about American International Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for American International Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

